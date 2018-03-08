WIECHELT, Mary Alice (Martonick)

March 7, 2018, age 92 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved mother of Mary Ilene Tarapacki, Brian J. (Elaine) Wells, Kathleen Jones, Christopher (late Melissa) Wiechelt, Christine Wiechelt and Kyle (LuAnn) Wiechelt; dear grandmother of Alex, Mariah, Matthew, Steven, Brian, Olivia, Lindsay, Joshua, Angela and Dylan; sister of Lorraine (Richard) Dobron; survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where prayers will be said at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com