Who's last overall in the NHL? Go ahead and take a guess

As of this moment, the Buffalo Sabres are positioned to have at least a 5.5 percent better chance than anyone else of landing the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL Draft.

That's right. The Sabres' 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames Wednesday night coupled with the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks puts the Sabres in last place overall based on a percentage-of-points tiebreaker. Buffalo has 53 points in 67 games while Arizona also has 53 points with one fewer game played.

Should the Sabres finish last overall they would have an 18 percent chance of winning the draft lottery that determines the selection order. The Coyotes' chances would be at 12.5 percent.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the draft is Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.