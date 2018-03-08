What to expect the next 36 hours: Winter-storm warning for parts of WNY

Wind chills in the teens and upper 20s today with snow will make it feel more like January than March.

A winter storm warning is posted through early Saturday for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

That will likely make for a difficult evening commute in those areas, the National Weather Service said. Motorists should prepare for significant reductions in visibility at times.

Here's what the weather service says to expect over the next 36 hours.

Friday

Forecasters say to expect widespread snowfall during the day.

An inch or two of snow will fall in metro Buffalo, with accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected in southern Erie County, including Orchard Park and Springville, according to the weather service.

The best chances for greater accumulations are in the higher elevations of the Southern Tier. The growing solar angle at this time of the year, and surface temperatures above the melting point, will tamp down significant accumulations in lower elevation areas, the weather service said.

Up to 5 additional inches of snow is possible today across the Chautauqua Ridge, forecasters said. The best chances for snow will come from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., forecasts show.

Although temperatures are expected to peak in the mid 30s, breezy westerly winds gusting close to 40 mph will make it feel closer to 20 degrees much of the day.

Friday night

There's a chance for snow showers again through the evening across the region, forecasters said.

Westerly winds will stay breezy. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Saturday

Forecasters call for a 20 percent chance for snow showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with daytime highs in the low to mid 30s.

Winds dissipate overnight, forecasts show. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the low 20s.

Sunday

High pressure is finally expected to arrive, bringing mostly sunny conditions. Highs will remain below normal, topping out in the mid 30s, the weather service said.

Buffalo's average high temperature for the date is 40 degrees.

Because of Daylight Saving Time, Sunday evening will also be Buffalo's first sunset of the year past 7 p.m.

Beyond

Forecasts show that signs for spring weather is still a little ways off.

The pattern of snow showers and below-normal temperatures is expected to persist through at least late next week, forecasts show.

Buffalo's average temperature for the first week of March — 30.5 degrees — was actually colder than the average temperature for the entire month of February — 31.9 degrees.