Watch Baker Mayfield take passing accuracy challenge and miss Bills logo – twice

Give Baker Mayfield credit for having a sense of humor.

Mayfield appeared on the NFL Network and was challenged to a test of his accuracy against former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Six targets were lined up with six potential destinations for Mayfield in the draft as determined by NFL Network's draft analysts. The Bills were among the six and placed last.

Mayfield hit the first five ... but then missed the Bills logo. He then tried again and laughed when he missed.

That led Tomlinson to say, "You don't want to go there" and the host echoing, "It's really cold in Buffalo" while laughing.

Tomlinson then replied, "If Marshawn Lynch couldn't last in Buffalo ... I'm telling you, brother."

Mayfield laughs his way through the comments.

The Bills have the No. 21 and No. 22 picks in the first round but likely would need to trade up to get Mayfield. The NFL Network mock draft that had Mayfield going to the Bills has the Bills trading with Denver to get the fifth pick.