Verby - Jon, MD March 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Abbott); loving father of Jesse McVerby, Joshua Verby, Michele, Lisa and Matthew Monfuletho; grandfather of Marinna, Patrick and Elio; brother of Harry Verby and Barbara (Mickey) Accardo; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave. (enter at Delaware Ave., at Delavan, and follow the white line to the chapel), Saturday, 1:00 - 3:00 PM where a funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM. Dr. Verby was a retired Emergency Room Physician and Director at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 565 Ashford Center Rd., Ashford, CT 06278. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.