Two Big 4 men's teams in the NCAAs? It happened once before

Western New York college basketball fans marked Selection Sunday with the inclusion of two men's teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1969-70. That's the season St. Bonaventure's Bob Lanier and Niagara's Calvin Murphy were first-team All-Americans and the Bonnies advanced to the Final Four where, minus an injured Lanier, they fell to Jacksonville in the national semifinals.

The two teams this time are St. Bonaventure and the University at Buffalo. The Bonnies were selected as an at-large team and will have to win against UCLA in Tuesday's play-in game in Dayton to make the main draw. A win would mean a matchup with Florida on Thursday in Dallas.

The Bulls earned the Mid-American Conference automatic bid by winning the conference tournament and face Arizona on Thursday in Boise.

Here's how the Big 4 men's teams have fared in the NCAA Tournament (excluding the consolation games that were once a part of the postseason event):

1954-55

Canisius

beat Williams, 73-60

beat Villanova, 73-71

lost to La Salle, 99-64

1955-56

Canisius

beat North Carolina State, 79-78 (4ot)

beat Dartmouth, 66-58

lost to Temple, 60-58

1956-57

Canisius

beat West Virginia, 64-56

lost to North Carolina, 87-75

1960-61

St. Bonaventure

beat Rhode Island, 86-76

lost to Wake Forest, 78-73

1967-68

St. Bonaventure

beat Boston College, 102-93

lost to North Carolina, 91-72

1969-70

St. Bonaventure

beat Davidson, 85-72

beat North Carolina State, 80-68

beat Villanova, 97-74

lost to Jacksonville, 91-83#

Niagara

beat Penn, 79-69

lost to Villanova, 93-73

1977-78

St. Bonaventure

lost to Penn, 92-83

1995-96

Canisius

lost to Utah, 72-43

2004-05

Niagara

lost to Oklahoma, 84-67

1999-2000

St. Bonaventure

lost to Kentucky, 85-80 (2ot)

2006-07

Niagara

beat Florida A&M, 77-69*

lost to Kansas, 107-67

2011-12

St. Bonaventure

lost to Florida State, 66-63

2014-15

UB

lost to West Virginia, 68-62

2015-16

UB

Lost to Miami (Fla.), 79-72

# National semifinal

* Opening round game at Dayton

WOMEN

2004-05

Canisius

lost to Duke, 80-48

2011-12

St. Bonaventure

beat Florida Gulf Coast, 72-65 (ot)

beat Marist, 66-63

lost to Notre Dame, 79-35

2015-16

St. Bonaventure

beat Oklahoma State, 65-54

lost to Oregon State, 69-40

UB

lost to Ohio State, 88-69

# National semifinal

* Opening round game at Dayton

(Does not include any consolation game results)