Two Big 4 men's teams in the NCAAs? It happened once before
Western New York college basketball fans marked Selection Sunday with the inclusion of two men's teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1969-70. That's the season St. Bonaventure's Bob Lanier and Niagara's Calvin Murphy were first-team All-Americans and the Bonnies advanced to the Final Four where, minus an injured Lanier, they fell to Jacksonville in the national semifinals.
The two teams this time are St. Bonaventure and the University at Buffalo. The Bonnies were selected as an at-large team and will have to win against UCLA in Tuesday's play-in game in Dayton to make the main draw. A win would mean a matchup with Florida on Thursday in Dallas.
The Bulls earned the Mid-American Conference automatic bid by winning the conference tournament and face Arizona on Thursday in Boise.
Here's how the Big 4 men's teams have fared in the NCAA Tournament (excluding the consolation games that were once a part of the postseason event):
1954-55
Canisius
beat Williams, 73-60
beat Villanova, 73-71
lost to La Salle, 99-64
1955-56
Canisius
beat North Carolina State, 79-78 (4ot)
beat Dartmouth, 66-58
lost to Temple, 60-58
1956-57
Canisius
beat West Virginia, 64-56
lost to North Carolina, 87-75
1960-61
St. Bonaventure
beat Rhode Island, 86-76
lost to Wake Forest, 78-73
1967-68
St. Bonaventure
beat Boston College, 102-93
lost to North Carolina, 91-72
1969-70
St. Bonaventure
beat Davidson, 85-72
beat North Carolina State, 80-68
beat Villanova, 97-74
lost to Jacksonville, 91-83#
Niagara
beat Penn, 79-69
lost to Villanova, 93-73
1977-78
St. Bonaventure
lost to Penn, 92-83
1995-96
Canisius
lost to Utah, 72-43
2004-05
Niagara
lost to Oklahoma, 84-67
1999-2000
St. Bonaventure
lost to Kentucky, 85-80 (2ot)
2006-07
Niagara
beat Florida A&M, 77-69*
lost to Kansas, 107-67
2011-12
St. Bonaventure
lost to Florida State, 66-63
2014-15
UB
lost to West Virginia, 68-62
2015-16
UB
Lost to Miami (Fla.), 79-72
# National semifinal
* Opening round game at Dayton
WOMEN
2004-05
Canisius
lost to Duke, 80-48
2011-12
St. Bonaventure
beat Florida Gulf Coast, 72-65 (ot)
beat Marist, 66-63
lost to Notre Dame, 79-35
2015-16
St. Bonaventure
beat Oklahoma State, 65-54
lost to Oregon State, 69-40
UB
lost to Ohio State, 88-69
# National semifinal
* Opening round game at Dayton
(Does not include any consolation game results)
Share this article