Toronto trio brings Beethoven to Kleinhans, UB

The three musicians of the Gryphon Trio know how to make themselves heard. The Los Angeles Times has called their playing "big, bold, almost orchestral."

The Gryphons, as they call themselves, are cellist Roman Borys, pianist Jamie Parker, and violinist Annalee Patipatanakoon. All three are on the music faculty of the University of Toronto, and it was there they they formed their trio, in 1993. Their classical recordings on the Analekta label have earned them two Juno awards. And they see the big musical picture. Their album "Broken Hearts & Madmen" features Latin American folk songs as well as as songs by Leonard Cohen and Elvis Costello.

The Gryphon Trio is headed to Buffalo thanks to the Buffalo Chamber Music Society. Continuing the BCMS's recent partnership with the University at Buffalo, they are presenting two concerts at two different venues.

For the first, on March 13, they are playing two piano trios by Beethoven: the Trio in C Minor, Op. 1 No. 3; and the Trio in E Flat, Op. 70, No. 2. In between, they are performing Shostakovich's Trio No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 8.

On March 14 they play Beethoven's Piano Trio in E Flat, Op. 1 No. 1; and follow it with Shostakovich's Piano Trio No.2 in E minor, Op.67. The evening ends with Beethoven's beautiful "Archduke" Trio, the Trio in B Flat, Op. 97.

Hear the Gryphon Trio at 8 p.m. March 13 in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets are $25, and students are admitted free. Call 462-4939. The March 14 concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall on UB's North Campus. Tickets are $22 general admission, less in advance. Call 645-2921.