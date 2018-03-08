TOOLEN, Joseph J., Sr.

TOOLEN - Joseph J., Sr. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 6, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Maly Toolen; dearest father of Kristin (Timothy) Barber and Joseph (Nicole) Toolen Jr.; loving Papa of Alexa, Joshua, Olivia, Cameron, and Nicholas; brother of Cheryl Diegelman and Pamela (Robert) Davis. Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where a Funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 8:45 AM, and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited. Donations in memory of Joe may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.