There is such a thing as a free dinner, at Tappo

If you know someone who likes to say, "There's no such thing as a free lunch," give Tappo a call.

Maybe by the time you read this, they'll still have space left in their free spaghetti and meatballs dinner on March 12.

Make a reservation, and mention the special. Then head to 338 Ellicott St., and enjoy dinner – though there's no side of crow on the menu.

Or cuddle up and inhale your pasta Lady-and-the-Tramp style, adding a $16 bottle of wine.

The restaurant is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Phone: 259-8130. Good luck.

