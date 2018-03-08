The 10: Project Glam, Mosaic, Rockin' the Broadway Market

1) Project Glam, noon to 4 p.m. March 10 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Advance cost is $25 general admission or $40 for VIP passes; further ticket info here.

Commentary: Billed as the "Ultimate Girls Day Out," Townsquare brings together roughly 60 vendors - from wineries to dessert experts to spa and salon representatives - for an afternoon of shopping and exploration downtown.

A Plato's Closet fashion show is also on the agenda, as is a silent disco and DJ sets by MIX 96 and WBLK on-air personalities. Thursday is International Women's Day, which makes this event especially relevant.

VIP access permits entrance at 11 a.m., two complimentary mimosas and a gift bag, plus the souvenir glass that comes with regular admission. If you're one of the people who says "treat yourself," then "treat yourself."

2) Mosaic, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 9 in Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.). Free and open to the public. M&T Second Fridays as a whole runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free of charge.

Commentary: It's no secret the influence of Buffalo's sizable refugee and immigrant populations has made the city a better place; the newcomers have been given a support system and a chance for a fresh start, while their ways of life open doors to new cultural experiences for native Buffalonians.

The Burchfield will hold a refugee celebration Friday evening, featuring a pop-up art exhibition, an art workshop, live music from Buffalo String Works and much more.

3) Rockin' the Broadway Market, noon to 3 p.m. March 10 and 11 at 999 Broadway. Free and open to the public.

Commentary: Get a jump on the Easter season by previewing the Broadway Market's lengthy list of vendors. As you can see from the list below, it's impressive.

Acoustic Confusion, a local duo that plays covers and original music spanning several genres, will serenade the Broadway Market on Saturday afternoon, while Ladies Jazz First Combo - a celebration of International Women's Day - occupies the same time slot on Sunday.

4) Wildlife Baby Shower, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca. Donations and gifts from this list are accepted.

Commentary: While this text should be more about the Erie County SPCA's special event on Saturday, I can't help but mention the business' Instagram post about a guinea pig named MJ. Not that I'm in the market for such a creature, but both the guinea pig and the accompanying post are quite cute.

Now that that's out of the way, we're approaching the season where the SPCA receives a large amount of orphaned or injured baby animals, which both require special care and nursing back to health.

Saturday's event will offer tours of the animal rehab center, a chance to hang out with live animals and wildlife ambassadors, and a SkyHunters USA animal demonstration.

5) Buffalo Home Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 11 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.). Cost is $8 online for adults or $11 at the door. Children 6-12 years old get in for $3, while those 5 and under enter for free. The show continues March 16 through 18 at the same location.

Commentary: As the warm weather nears, ideas for projects inside and outside the home begin to take shape. Anxious to rearrange your living room? In the market for a new dining room table?

The first weekend of the Buffalo Home Show begins Friday, with a number of celebrities and speakers, as well as a laundry list of exhibitors.

DIY Network's Jason Cameron is perhaps the biggest name headed to the convention center, as he'll be available at 1 and 4 p.m. March 10 and 1 p.m. March 11.

6) Fight for Air Climb, 8:30 a.m. March 10 in Seneca One Tower (1 HSBC Center). Registration may be completed here.

Commentary: Let the quads burn! The fundraising climb up the 37 floors of Seneca One Tower, which benefits the American Lung Association, begins bright and early Saturday morning.

In the past, firefighters have charged to the top wearing full gear, an incredible display of power, endurance and grit. Fortunately, you don't have to wear that kind of a suit should you choose to confront the challenge.

7) Sound and Soul, 6 p.m. March 10 at the Adam's Mark Hotel (120 Church St.). General admission is $175 and may be purchased here.

Commentary: The Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center's fundraiser with a "Good Vibrations '60s" theme scoots to the Adam's Mark on Saturday night, with a performance by speed painter and entertainer Michael Israel and music from Big City Horns.

Tickets include cocktail hour, dinner, drinks and the entertainment. VIP passes allow for entrance an hour before the general public and include a meet-and-greet with Israel. '60s era costumes are encouraged; otherwise, formal attire will suffice.

8) Women's Day Cash Mob at West Side Bazaar, 1 to 3 p.m. March 10 at 25 Grant St. Cost is whatever you want to spend on food.

Commentary: A second event on this list connected to International Women's Day, this cash mob - intended to draw customers into a business at a designated time to show support - benefits the West Side Bazaar, whose businesses are roughly two-thirds female-owned.

From Ethiopian to Thai to Burmese and more, the wide-ranging eating options at the incubator can be quite an adventure. Read Andrew Galarneau's advice on how to take advantage of the gold mine that is the West Side Bazaar.

9) Zach Bogosian's Kancer Jam, 3:30ish p.m. March 10 in KeyBank Center. Registration and donation info can be found here.

Commentary: Following the Buffalo Sabres' 1 p.m. clash with the Vegas Golden Knights, Zach Bogosian's charitable foundation, the Bogo Bunch, will hold a KanJam tournament on the floor of KeyBank Center to raise money for the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

While we're not in the thick of KanJam season, it's still worth challenging Bogosian and some of his Sabres teammates to the lawn game that was created in North Tonawanda. Just don't let the Sabres defenseman further damage his hip.

10) Taste of Paradise, 6 to 9 p.m. March 9 in the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave.). Tickets are $35 for Gardens members, $40 in advance here or $45 at the door.

Commentary: The party to give a sneak peek of the Botanical Gardens' spring flower exhibit also involves bites from local restaurants like Osteria 166, Ilio DiPaolo's and Curly's, beer and wine, as well as cocktails from sponsor Captain Morgan. Colorful clothing or Hawaiian apparel are encouraged.

BONUS: "The Price Is Right Live," 2 and 8 p.m. March 9, 2 and 8 p.m. March 10. Very few tickets remain.

Commentary: Although Drew Carey won't be hanging out in Buffalo this weekend, "The Price Is Right Live" is a touring game modeled after the popular show, with contestants randomly selected to participate in games like Spin the Big Wheel, Plinko, the Fabulous Showcase and more.

