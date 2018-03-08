State Park Police recover body from lower Niagara River

A body was recovered from the lower Niagara River Thursday by the New York State Park Police, according to the State Park Police.

A dispatcher at the Park Police Niagara headquarters was notified about 3:23 p.m. of a body that was floating along the shoreline of the lower Niagara River, adjacent to the Maid of the Mist docks, according to state Park Police.

Officers who arrived on the scene secured and recovered the body, State Park Police said.

State Park Police did not identify the body by sex or age.

A Niagara County coroner arrived on the scene and the body was transported to a hospital for an autopsy, State Park Police said.

State Park Police said a follow-up investigation is underway.