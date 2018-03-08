SEILER, Annette L. (LoRusso)

March 7, 2018. Wife of the late John J. Seiler; dear mother John E. Seiler and Tara R. (Joshua) Heims; grandmother of Noah, Jonah, Hannah, Eden and Finley; sister of Anthony P. (Carol Ann) LoRusso. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church Saturday at 8:45 followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com