RINE, Justin M.

RINE - Justin M. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on February 23, 2018. Devoted father of Noah Rine; loving son of Nicholas J. Rine Jr. and Mary (Arthur) Gill; dear brother of Nicholas (Denise) Rine; adored uncle of Alexander Rine; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Friday (March 9th) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Buffalo, Saturday morning (March 10th) at 11 o'clock (please assemble in church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com