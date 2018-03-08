Reporters' Notebook: March 8, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former University at Buffalo provost and leadership guru Warren Bennis, born on this date in 1925, “The manager has his eye on the bottom line; the leader has his eye on the horizon.”

. . .

RAIN MAKER – Singer and songwriter Bob Halligan Jr., whose tunes have been recorded by Michael Bolton and Cher, will give a talk and musical performance about his life, entitled “God Done Good: The ‘Jig’erous Journey to Adoption,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the new parish center at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst.

Halligan, who was adopted from Our Lady of Victory Infant Homes in Lackawanna, will offer some songs with members of his Celtic rock band, Ceili Rain, during the parish’s Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $12.

He also will participate in Stations of the Cross, led by Father Bill Quinlivan and featuring photos of the stations in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, in the main church at 7.

Saturday finds Halligan and Ceili Rain performing, along with the duo Kindred, in the One Week to St. Patrick’s Day Concert at 7 p.m. in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. Tickets are $15.

. . .

MORE MUSIC – The 115-voice Buffalo Choral Arts Society, directed by Marcia A. Giambrone, will give a concert, “Choral Reflections,” twice this weekend. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma; and at 3 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St.., Orchard Park. Tickets are $15 at buffalochoralarts.org or by calling 775-SONG (7664).

Organist Adria Ryan will be featured in a concert, “Celebrating Irish Songs & Stories,” at 2 p.m. Sunday on the newly-restored Wurlitzer organ in the chapel at Forest Lawn. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 332-2233 or visiting forest-lawn.com.

. . .

HOMECOMING – Artist Tom Busch started out as an experimental filmmaker in the 1970s, studying under Paul Sharits at UB, then became a highly-regarded producer, location manager and unit production manager for films shot in Chicago, among them “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in 1989 and “Barbershop” in 2002.

In recent years, between film projects, he’s turned to painting and drawing. He celebrates his recent move back to Buffalo area with an art exhibit in Project 308 Gallery, 308 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. It opens with a reception from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and runs through April 7. For more info, visit project308gallery.com.

. . .

WATCH LIST – A free screening of “Hidden Figures,” the 2016 film which spotlights the work of African American women mathematicians on the historic launch of astronaut John Glenn in the 1960s, will be shown at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Diocesan Ministry Center, 1064 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda.

Introducing it will be Edward H. Snell, CEO of Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute and a former scientist at NASA. There also will be free popcorn, candy and beverages.

. . .

