RATAJCZAK, Melanie F. (Maryanski)

RATAJCZAK - Melanie F. (nee Maryanski)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 6, 2018; beloved wife of the late Casimer Ratajczak; dearest mother of Jeffrey, Russell (Kathryn) Ratajczak, Marlene Napierala and the late Donna Wlosinski; fond grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning at 9:30 at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Friends are invited. Please assemble at church.