Post-combine mock draft roundup: Projections for Bills' first-round picks

With the Scouting Combine finished, it's time for a slew of updated mock drafts.

Here are a number of mock drafts released this week and their projections for Bills' picks at No. 21 and 22 in the first round:

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

No. 21: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

Buffalo is searching for their quarterback of the future and with two first-round picks, they can afford to take a flier on Rudolph, who fluctuates between high-end and mid-round in his play. He can get the ball down the field, as he has been one of the most productive deep throwers in the nation the last three years. Rudolph still has room to improve his accuracy in the short game, but he has great feel for throwing outside the numbers on deep outs and comebacks.

No. 22: Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

The first weapon for Rudolph, Goedert can do it all at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. His catch radius allows him to make spectacular grabs and he’s an impressive athlete after the catch, as he averaged 8.2 YAC/reception last season. Goedert can win at every level while adding a lethal red-zone threat for Rudolph and the Bills’ offense.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY

No. 21: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama:

Buffalo seems likely to lose leading tackler Preston Brown in free agency. What better way to offset such a loss than with an athletic, instinctive player from Tuscaloosa?

No. 22: James Daniels, C, Iowa:

A neck injury forced reliable C Eric Wood into retirement after the playoffs. Fortunately, the Hawkeyes are known for producing NFL-ready linemen, and Daniels has the chops to step into the vacancy left by Wood's departure.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report

No. 21: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU A quick look at the Buffalo Bills roster before free agency, and it's clear that wide receiver is a major need. Maybe not as big of a need as quarterback, but when matching value and need, it's the spot to go at pick No. 21 overall. Courtland Sutton is a big (6'3 ⅜", 218 lbs) receiver with enough speed to separate vertically and the jump-ball ability to dominate in the red zone. Given the free-agency status of Jordan Matthews and ongoing development of Zay Jones, Sutton could slide right into the lineup opposite Kelvin Benjamin and give whomever is playing quarterback two large targets to push the ball to. There is also the possibility that the Bills will package picks Nos. 21 and 22 in an effort to move up for a quarterback. That's something everyone will be monitoring as we get closer to the draft.

No. 22: James Daniels, C, Iowa James Daniels is a special center prospect with excellent movement skills and NFL-ready technique. The Iowa product is as ready as offensive linemen come to play in the NFL and can immediately take over the open center spot in Buffalo. Daniels' ability to get to the second level in the run game and his smooth pass protection will be a great fit in the Buffalo offense. He's one of the more athletic center prospects to come out of college in quite some time, which shows in his game tape. This isn't a workout-warrior type who can't play tough and with technique. Daniels is Pro Bowl-ready right out of the gate. Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com No. 21: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama Evans is an explosive, playmaking linebacker capable of covering backs and tight ends.

No. 22: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

I wouldn't be surprised if the Bills packaged some picks to move up for one of the other quarterbacks, but if they sit still, I could see them building an offense around Jackson's skill set.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

No. 21: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

The Bills have a lot of options with back-to-back picks, but here grab a high-motor defensive lineman who has drawn some J.J. Watt comparisons.

No. 22: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Even though they landed Vontae Davis, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bills grab another cornerback in this draft and continue to stockpile defensive talent under Sean McDermott.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

No. 21: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Quarterback is the biggest need, but unless they trade up for one, the Bills may not have a prospect that fits here. Instead, they turn their attention to the defense, where they desperately need an athletic, physical presence like Evans, who has the frame and skill-set to be an every-down playmaker.

No. 22 Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

After filling their big need at the second level, the Bills double-up on defensive help by addressing the trenches, where replacing the departed Marcell Dareus and the aging Kyle Williams is a priority. Bryan’s ridiculous athleticism was on full display at the combine, and his film backs it up.