PLEWINSKI, Alice J. (Bednarek)

(nee Bednarek)

March 6, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Plewinski; dearest mother of Michele (Peter) Murphy; loving grandmother of Madalyn Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, corner of Clinton St. and Willowlawn Pkwy., Cheektowaga. No prior visitation. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com