Deaths Death Notices
PLEWINSKI, Alice J. (Bednarek)
PLEWINSKI - Alice J.
(nee Bednarek)
March 6, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Plewinski; dearest mother of Michele (Peter) Murphy; loving grandmother of Madalyn Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, corner of Clinton St. and Willowlawn Pkwy., Cheektowaga. No prior visitation. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Funeral Home:
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home
Guest BookPowered by Facebook