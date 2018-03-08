PIECZYNSKI, Barbara A. (Mianowany)

PIECZYNSKI - Barbara A. (nee Mianowany)

Of Marilla, March 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus; loving mother of Mark and Kevin; grandmother of Mandi, Shawn, Brandon, Noelle, and William; great-grandmother of Lexi. Barbara was a kind hearted and generous woman, whom gave to many charities over the years. She was well known for her infectious smile, often spreading happiness and joy all around her. She was former President of St. Bernard's Home School Association and Assistant Coach of BEN-PAL Little League. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 10, 10 AM at Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Services by COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc. In lieu of flowers, the family asks all to support Barbara's immense love of animals by donating to the SPCA of Erie County. Condolences and Directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com