Pho 54 restaurant adds Vietnamese, Thai options near UB

A new Asian restaurant has opened in an Amherst development near the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

Pho 54, 1280 Sweet Home Road, is named after the Vietnamese beef noodle soup called pho, but the menu is broader, including a strong Thai lineup.

Owner Chanpheng Souvannaseng opened the place in mid-February. His restaurant seats about 50 people.

Appetizers include banh mi, the Vietnamese submarine sandwiches ($6), and chicken satay ($6), grilled skewers with peanut sauce.

Pho, the beef noodle soup, also comes in chicken and vegetarian varieties ($10-$20). Stir-fried noodle dishes ($9-$18) and seafood dishes ($16-$19) are also available.

Soups include Thai coconut chicken soup ($5.50), Vietnamese sweet-and-sour soup ($5.50) with shrimp or chicken, and Japanese miso soup ($4). Salads include a Laotian-style salad of minced beef or chicken, with herbs and sticky rice ($10), and Thai beef salad ($12).

There's rice plates and fried rice ($9-$15), vermicelli bowls topped with grilled pork, shrimp or other proteins ($12-$16), and Thai curries ($9-$18). There's also a lineup of sushi rolls ($7-$12).

The menu is viewable at pho54buf.com.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Phone: 428-5269.