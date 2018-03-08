Niagara accepts bid to CIT

After being upset in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Niagara announced it accepted a bid to play in the 10th CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT). The opponent and date of game is yet to be announced with the 14-team tournament beginning on Monday, March 12.

Niagara is 19-13 overall and the Purple Eagles tied a program record for most road wins with 10. Kahlil Dukes and Matt Scott are the highest scoring combo in the MAAC. Dukes, who is averaging 21.1 points per game, was named Co-MAAC Player of the Year while Scott (19.5 ppg) was a First-Team All-MAAC selection. Scott has not played since injuring his ankle on Feb. 16.

This will be the first postseason appearance for Niagara since the 2013 NIT where they lost to No. 2 seed Maryland. It's the first time in the CIT for the Purple Eagles who have been to three NCAA tournaments and 14 NITs.

"We are excited to continue our season in the CIT," Niagara coach Chris Casey said in a statement. "This tournament is a terrific opportunity for our players after accomplishing so much this season. The CIT has grown tremendously over the years and is a very competitive postseason tournament. We look forward to the announcement of our match-up and to competing this postseason."