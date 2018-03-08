MAC Tournament: When do University at Buffalo men and women play

The University at Buffalo has advanced to the semifinals in the Mid-American Conference Tournament in men's and women's basketball.

The UB men (24-8 overall, 15-3 MAC) are the top seed and face No. 5 Kent State (17-16) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

UB advanced with an 89-74 victory against Central Michigan in the quarterfinals and Kent State moved on with a 76-73 win against Ball State.

The title game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The UB women (26-4, 16-2) have the No. 2 seed and face No. 6 Western Michigan at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN3.

UB advanced with a 72-50 win against No. 10 Kent State on Wednesday. Western Michigan upended Ball State 65-54.

The title game is Saturday at 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network. Miami (Ohio) plays Central Michigan in the other semifinal.