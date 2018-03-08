MAZUREK, Charlotte E. (Mendola)

Age 80, of the City of Tonawanda, March 6, 2018. Wife of the late Paul C. Mazurek who died in 2003; mother of Roselyn (Ellwood) Bearss, Kirk (Holly) Mazurek, Beverly Voisinet and Laraine (Michael) Maciejewski; grandmother of Jillian, LeRoy, Stephanie, Brianna, Christopher, John, Kyle, Brigette, Margot, Evan and Samantha and 8 great-grandchildren; sister of Marlene (late Roy) Russell and the late Ernestine Licata. Charlotte was an active member of the Tonawanda Senior Citizens. Calling hours will be held Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 71 Adam Street in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at the Chapel. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials are preferred to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590.