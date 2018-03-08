Man shot in Riverside apartment, suspect in custody

A suspect is in Buffalo police custody following a shooting Wednesday night in an apartment in the city's Riverside neighborhood, according to police.

A 48-year-old man was shot at about 9:45 p.m. in a residence on Riverside Avenue, between Niagara and Tonawanda streets. The shooting stemmed from a "domestic situation" in which all parties involved knew each other, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email.

The victim was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

Police released no further information about the suspect.