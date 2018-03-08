Man gets 60 days in jail for sex abuse of woman in UB dorm room

A man was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 10 years probationary supervision Wednesday for sexually abusing a woman in her University at Buffalo residence hall room in 2015.

Jhon Castiblanco, 36, who was not charged until May 2017, was found guilty in State Supreme Court in November of one count of sexual abuse of a helpless victim, a felony. He was acquitted of the higher charge of rape of a helpless victim.

Before sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Bethany Solek read a statement from the victim, who said she is still reeling from the incident and from having to relive the experience in court. The woman, who has moved away, also has nightmares and trouble forming relationships, Solek said.

According to a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office, the victim had been drinking the night she was assaulted and returned alone to her dorm room. She later awoke to find Castiblanco, who did not live there, on top of her. Castiblanco's attorney said his client "had a different account of events that night."

Justice Christopher J. Burns, who heard the case, said that he felt some jail time was appropriate in addition to the lengthy probation that includes 14 conditions governing Castiblanco's behavior for the next decade.