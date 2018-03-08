MAC Quarterfinal: UB offense rolls late in 89-74 win over CMU

CLEVELAND – The high-powered University at Buffalo offense got off to a fast start in the Mid-American Conference Tournament Thursday.

UB, ranked No. 6 in the nation in points per game, scored an 89-74 victory over Central Michigan in a MAC quarterfinal at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Bulls advanced to a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday against either No. 4 Ball State or No. 5 Kent State.

UB improved to 24-8. Central Michigan ended its season 19-14.

It wasn't easy. Central Michigan, the No. 3 scoring team in the MAC, was within 72-70 with 5:47 left.

But the Bulls pulled away, scoring the last 12 points of the game.

Junior wing Jeremy Harris scored 27 points for UB. C.J. Massinburg scored 18 and Nick Perkins 16. Junior guard Dontay Caruthers was a spark off the bench on defense and had eight assists.

First meeting: UB won at Mount Pleasant, Mich., 88-82 on Feb. 6. The Bulls were up 18 with six minutes left and the Chippewas made it closer in the final minutes.

Nonconference: UB's nonconference schedule ranked 59th in the nation, according to the Pomeroy analytics. Central Michigan's ranked 341st.

Up next: The semifinal game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. Saturday's title game is on ESPN2.