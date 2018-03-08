LYMAN, Terry L.

LYMAN - Terry L. March 5, 2018 of South Buffalo, NY; husband of Carolyn M. (nee Dixon); dear father of Christie Lake and Shawn (Christina) Lyman; brother of the late James Lyman and Joan Sayler; also survived by 7 grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 4:00-7:00PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205, where services will follow at 7:00 PM.