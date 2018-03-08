LOMANTO, Ronald T.

LOMANTO - Ronald T. March 6, 2018, beloved husband of Lynn M. (nee Cheslock) Lomanto; loving father of Andrea (Matthew) McIntyre and Charles (Nicole) Lomanto; cherished grandfather of eight; dear brother of James (Lynda), Lorry (Susan), Robert, Joel Lomanto, Janice (Michael) Smith and Richard (Phyllis) Lomanto. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10:45 in St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew 14043. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com