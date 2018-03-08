Lockport Town Board rejects winery's concert plans

The Lockport Town Board on Wednesday rejected a request from Spring Lake Winery to hold as many as three outdoor concerts this summer.

The 4-1 vote defeated a proposal to amend a town zoning law that currently limits such events to one per year.

Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said Spring Lake still could seek permission from the town Planning Board for a permit to hold one concert this year.

The winery on Route 31 was approved for single concerts in 2016 and 2017, but the 2016 concert fell through and the 2017 event drew only 700 people instead of the hoped-for 5,000 after the headliner canceled.

Crocker said the town would like to see what happens if there is a concert with a big crowd before deciding whether to allow more.