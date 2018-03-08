Letter: Jacobs’ office helped retrieve absent tax relief check

Jacobs’ office helped retrieve absent tax relief check

After never receiving a property tax relief check, I began my journey, constantly phoning the tax office. Finally they gave me a personal case number. I still phoned and finally sent an overnight return receipt letter for $7 – nothing was accomplished.

Finally I wrote a note to Chris Jacobs. His representative (Mike) called immediately – keeping me updated.

My relief check for 2016 and 2017 finally arrived thanks to Jacob’s office.

Chris Jacobs accomplished in several weeks that which I worked on for 18 months.

Dawn Stainsby

Buffalo