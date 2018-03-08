Letter: Expanded Business People is worthy use of space

Expanded Business People is worthy use of space

In response to the recent letter bemoaning the expansion of the Business People from a half to a full page, I would ask the writer what he would consider more worthy of the space than the recognition of the success of the members of our business community who are contributing to the vibrancy and economic strength of our community.

The need to give tribute to the growing numbers of business leaders in the Buffalo area drove the expansion decision. I do, however, find it regrettable that Buffalo News chose to discontinue including the educational backgrounds of the featured Business People. As many were trained in Western New York, it served to highlight to our youth the value of our local colleges and universities, as well as serve as a guide to the education and training needed to achieve positions of success.

Stephen Laskowski

Lancaster