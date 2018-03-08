Lackawanna man sentenced to 165 months in prison

A Lackawanna man was sentenced Thursday to 165 months in prison on his conviction of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

James R. Duncan, 52, was arrested in 2015 after Lackawanna Police raided his Roland Avenue residence, where officers seized methamphetamine, cocaine, hydrocodone and about $50,000 in U.S. currency, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Duncan's sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., and was the result of an investigation by the Lackawanna Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.