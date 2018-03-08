KRAUS, Mary E.

KRAUS - Mary E. March 6, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Murray) Kraus; loving sister of Edward M. (Shirley) Kraus and the late James Kraus; sister-in-law of the late Eula Rausch; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington, where prayers will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo at 10 AM and where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Mary was a devoted employee for over 40 years with Pratt and Lambert Paint Company. Online condolences at thedietrichfuneralhome.com