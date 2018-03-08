Know – or know of – an amazing woman? Tell us about her

Women are pretty incredible — they've broken records, changed history, and perhaps most challenging of all, raised us and shaped the people we have become.

Since March 8 is International Women's Day and March is Women's History Month, we're launching a project collecting your stories about the amazing women or female role models in your life. Nominations can include mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, girlfriends, bosses, friends, leaders, teachers, scientists, role models – basically any woman from today or throughout history who has changed your life.

Please submit your entries no later than March 22, 2018.

How to participate

All entries must be submitted online to http://womenweadmire.tumblr.com/submit and should include:

• Your first and last name

• Your email address

• A brief first-person account (no more than 300 words) of who the woman you're nominating is, your relationship to her and why you think she's incredible.

• A photo or photos of the woman you're nominating (not required, but preferred – especially if it's a woman you know personally).

By submitting your words and photos, you are granting The Buffalo News permission to use them on any platform including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram and BuffaloNews.com. You are also stating that you took the photo and own all rights to it.