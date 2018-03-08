KEMPA, Agnes E. (Wild)

KEMPA - Agnes E. (nee Wild)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 5, 2018. Beloved wife of Walter E. Kempa; loving mother of Walter E. (Linda) Jr., Roger W. (Elizabeth), Barry A. (Deborah), and Lawrence A. (Linda) Kempa; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Agnes was lovingly cared for by her sister, Marian. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.