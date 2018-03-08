John Cena: Rob Gronkowski would be 'perfect fit' for WWE

While recent reports indicate that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski intends to continue playing after mulling retirement, a future in the WWE could be a possibility at some point.

Gronkowski said after the Patriots' Super Bowl loss that he needed to examine his future before deciding if he wanted to return. Reports surfaced that he was considering acting and possibly working with WWE. Gronk's dad, Gordie, helped WWE performer Mojo Rawley in his path from the NFL to the WWE, and Gronkowski helped Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania last year.

WWE star John Cena, a 16-time champion, says he thinks Gronkowski could be a good match for WWE.

“If Gronkowski wants to come on board, I think he’d be a perfect fit,” Cena told Sports Illustrated. “He does not lack in the energy department, so I think he’d be just fine.”

Cena is from the Boston area, so his allegiance is torn. Gronkowski in WWE means Gronkowski not with the Patriots.

“I’m a fan of the Patriots, so I hope he keeps catching footballs,” said Cena. “He’s really good at that. Hopefully Gronkowski can have a career as long as Tom Brady.”