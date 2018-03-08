Hearty plates but pale flavors at Hamburg's Coyote Cafe

I miss Chi-Chi's.

But not because I miss Mexican food. Yes, I miss the fried ice cream. I miss scooping taco salad onto shreds of fried flour tortilla bowls. I miss whale-sized chimichangas surfacing in an ocean of queso. But that wasn't Mexican food, but Tex-Mex approximations, representing Mexican as well as french fries stand in for French cuisine.

Chi-Chi's left Buffalo in 1999 and the United States in 2004. Now it's found only in Luxembourg, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, where it may very well be the best Mexican food in town. Which brings me to Hamburg, where Coyote Café was established in 1994.

Owner Jeff Giovino, a scion of the Gramma Mora's family, says it serves the best Mexican in town. A recent visit left me thinking of how challengers for the crown have changed the area's Mexican landscape, and missing Chi-Chi's harder than I have in a long time.

I arrived five minutes before the reservation time and was directed through the narrow dining room to the bar. The sound system blared classic rock, so I had to bend close to the hostess's mouth to hear that our table would not be available because its occupants were lingering.

Declining a bar table felt like flashing an AARP card, but I've learned that eating without being able to hear my tablemates sours my tummy.

Forty-five minutes later, we were seated, with an apology and round of drinks from the hostess. The delay gave me plenty of time to ponder how making margaritas with actual lime juice had spoiled me for the Gatorade-ish versions I used to enjoy. At least at $6, it wasn't insulting.

Tortilla chips and cheese are a foundation of Tex-Mex, and Coyote Café has you covered. Chavez nachos ($10.50) were chips dressed with a diverse mélange of corn, beans, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, cheese sauce and choice meat. A judicious application of toppings made the chip-to-extras ratio appropriate throughout, but I didn’t spot any promised pickled onions.

Its weak spot was the meat, in this case chorizo. Mexican chorizo is loose pork sausage, flavored so intensely with chile and other spices that its grease runs red. Coyote Café chorizo was indistinguishable from the seasoned ground beef I once scooped from Chi-Chi's salads. It's offered in Coyote Café's taco salad ($11.25), with chicken the other meat option.

Cheese dips ($2.50) include queso fundido (cheese and meat), chili con queso ("red cheese") and queso blanco (plain white cheese). They were cooling but still warm enough to dip. The fundido was the most flavorful, thanks to its mild ground meat, but I missed the tell-tale orange slick of chorizo grease.

My favorite appetizer was Pochachos ($5.75), fried potatoes topped with pork carnitas, cheese sauce, seasoned mayonnaise, sour cream and scallions. The combination of rich accents and braised-then-crisped pork made a pile of golden potato cubes into a worthwhile little meal.

Once we were seated, our server was affable, even when she asked me to read her something from the menu because she'd never heard of the dish, and didn’t have her glasses. She later brought entrées before removing any appetizer plates, so we assisted her in juggling plates as she swapped full for dirty.

Among entrées, the one that really sang was a machaca burrito plate ($17). Savory, well-spiced braised beef brisket was napped with mild red chile gravy and wrapped in a pair of flour tortillas. Creamy, earthy refried beans and more of those golden potato cubes made for a plate that would bring me back. Next time I'd try the horseradish cream sauce with it.

The green chile sauce, topping the Coyote Café sauce index at "hot," didn’t even register on my heat meter when encountered with chicken in a chimichanga ($15). It was either accidentally omitted, or tame as a goldfish. The hottest sauce of the night was a chunky salsa-colored number that enjoyably flavor-boosted the big blandness of Road Dust ($18), a burrito with cheese sauce.

Flautas ($16, featured image) were another satisfying entrée. Three chicken and cheese-stuffed corn tortillas, much fatter than the usual cigar-slim specimens, were fried to a crisp. Then they were doused with cheese sauce, sour cream, with some guacamole tucked in at the side. No big flavors, just spot-on Tex-Mex.

Specialty burgers are a recent addition to the Coyote Café menu. They include the WTF Burger, topped with crunchy peanut butter and bacon jam ($11), which Chef Chris Taylor brought from his Roaming Buffalo food truck.

I've previously enjoyed Taylor's burgers tremendously, which made me wonder what happened to the Roaming Coyote burger ($10) our table got. Ordered medium-well, it arrived chewy-well, dry and gray. It was supposed to be topped with pickled onions, which would have livened the flavor, but the alliums were pickled briefly, or not at all. Tissue-paper-thin bacon strips added more salt than smoky pork essence.

Coyote Café has fried ice cream ($6). I hesitated, but ordered it, and was pleased by the cereal-coated cinnamon-sugared sphere, served on a fried tortilla with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. It wasn't quite as good as the Chi-Chi's version of memory, but what could be?

If you are missing Chi-Chi's-style Tex-Mex, and can get a table near your reservation hour, you’ll probably be happy with Coyote Café. If you're looking for Mexican-style Mexican food at Coyote Café, however, it's a "queso mistaken identity."

DINING OUT

Coyote Café – 6 plates (out of 10)

Location: 36 Main St., Hamburg

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Prices: appetizers $2.50-$11, burgers and plates $10-$18

Parking: lot

Wheelchair access: yes

Gluten-free options: ask server