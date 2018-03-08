HALL, Robert R.

HALL - Robert R. March 6, 2018, of Grand Island. Husband of 57 years of Barbara (Klock) Hall. Father of Kathleen (Frank) Kovacs, Christopher and Mary Beth Hall. Grandfather of Emilie and Alexander Kovacs, Giado and Brook Hall. Brother of the late Lester "Bill" (survived by wife Gladys) Hall, Dorothy (late William) Smith, Lorraine (late Bud) Fenton and Herbert (survived by wife Lorraine) Hall. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church (Old Church), 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kenmore Mercy Foundation or the SPCA. Arrangements by Kaiser Funeral Home.