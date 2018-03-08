Green Acres Animal Hospital approved for expansion at its Tonawanda site

The Green Acres Animal Hospital will put its headquarters in the Town of Tonawanda, more than tripling the size of its current site at 2060 Niagara Falls Boulevard, from 4,500 square feet to 16,636 square feet.

The Tonawanda Planning Board on Wednesday approved a two-story 12,136 square-foot addition to the current single-story site.

Green Acres has three practices in Erie County and two in Niagara County. It plans to centralize its administrative offices and grow its emergency clinic, Louise Saviola-Corbett, the hospital administrator, told the board late last year.

Tonawanda Planning and Development Director James Hartz said the expansion needs building and highway permits and then should be able to begin construction in about a month. He estimated the cost of the expansion at more than $2 million.