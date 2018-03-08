Game-day Prep: UB meets trey-happy Central Michigan

GAME-DAY PREP: UB vs. Central Michigan

MAC Quarterfinal, Cleveland

Noon Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena

Radio: 1520 AM. Online: ESPN3.

Records: UB (23-8, 15-3). Central Michigan (19-13, 7-11).

First meeting: UB won, 88-82, at Mount Pleasant, Mich., in the lone regular-season game between the two teams.

The Set-Up: UB is the No. 1 seed and Central Michigan is the No. 8 seed. Buffalo is the first MAC team to win 15 games in the regular season since Kent State in 2005-06. Central Michigan advanced by beating Bowling Green, 81-77, in overtime at home on Monday in a first-round game.

The Matchup: Central Michigan is all about offense. The Chippewas like to play fast and rank third in the MAC in scoring at 77.1 ppg. It should be an up-tempo game because UB is No. 6 in the nation in scoring and No. 1 in the MAC at 88.1 ppg.

Defense is where UB has a distinct advantage on paper. Central Michigan ranks ninth in points allowed and 10th in field-goal percentage allowed. It is ninth out of 12 in defensive efficiency. The Bulls are No. 2 in the MAC in defensive efficiency. They're third in field-goal percentage allowed and second at defending the three-point shot. That will be a key factor. Central Michigan likes to jack it up. The Chippewas take the most three-pointers per game in the MAC – 27.5 a game. They like to spread the perimeter with four players and fire away. Senior wing Cecil Williams and 6-foot junior guard Shawn Roundtree lead the team at 15.2 ppg apiece. David DiLeo, a 6-7 sophomore, is the top three-point shooter and averages 11.9 a game.

History: UB has beaten CMU five straight dating to the MAC title game in 2015, a thriller that UB won, 89-84.

Top Bulls: UB has four double-figure scorers: C.J. Massinburg (17.4), Nick Perkins (16.7), Jeremy Harris (15.0) and Wes Clark (14.8).