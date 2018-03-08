BuffaloNews.com
Calgary Flames 5, Buffalo Sabres 1
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skate with the puck past Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) scores goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) scores goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) scores goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) scores goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) scores goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) scores goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan (17) skate with the puck past Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone (26) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Mark Jankowski (77) scores a gaol against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Mark Jankowski (77) scores a gaol against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames center Mark Jankowski (77) scores a gaol against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames fans cheer on their team in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste (13) skate with the puck past Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates with the puck past Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (24) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) makes a diving save on as shot from Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) makes a diving save on as shot from Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) makes a diving save on as shot from Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
The crowd in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
The crowd in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner (40) started a fight in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) takes a shot on Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
The crowd in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) skate with the puck past Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone (26) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Seth Griffith (25) gets laid out by Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (24) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Seth Griffith (25) gets laid out by Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (24) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Seth Griffith (25) gets laid out by Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (24) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Seth Griffith (25) gets laid out by Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (24) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Seth Griffith (25) gets laid out by Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic (24) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner (40) makes a save on a shot by Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 30
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Share this article