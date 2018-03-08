Championship Wednesday for Section VI girls basketball
Orchard Park's Lily Flannery dribbles against Frontier during first half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s AMari DeBerry shoots against Amherst during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwesternu2019s Erin Radack shoots against Fredonia during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Park's Sam Fischer is fouled by FrontierÕs Emily Kwiatkowski during first half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Hannah Dolan defends Amherst guard Leah Shutts during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwesternu2019s Sofia Genareo is defended by Fredoniau2019s Gracie Morrison during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Park's Danielle Hore is defended by FrontierÕs Natalie Muka during first half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville South coach Kristen Dolan and her assistant Mike Del Valle talks to their team against Amherst during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. )
Fredonia players stand for the national anthem prior to playing Southwestern Fredonia for the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Frontier starting five prior to playing Orchard Park during first half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Amherst coach Mike Chatelle against Williamsville South Amherst during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Fredonia coach Carol Zirkle against Southwestern during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Park starting five prior to playing Frontier during first half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville South guard Laure Lassiter dribbles against Amherst during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwesternu2019s Carissa Minarovich defends Fredoniau2019s Au2019Cetta Farriat during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Frontier coach Rich Mihalik against Orchard Park Frontier during first half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s hannah Dolan dribbles against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwesternu2019s Izzy Bursch passes against Fredonia during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Emily Henrich is fouled by Frontieru2019s Kennedy Izzo during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Gretchen and Hannah Dolan surround Amherstu2019s Grace Van Buren during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwestern guard Erin Radack shoots against Fredonia during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Danielle Hore dribbles against Frontier during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Tatyjana Scalisi shoots against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Fredonia coach Carol Zirkle celebrates the victory over Southwestern for the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Jenna Probst blocks the shot of Frontieru2019s Natalie Muka during first half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Amari DeBerry shoots against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Fredonia players celebrate made free throws against Southwestern during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Danielle Hore dribbles against Frontier during second half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville South coach Kristen Dolan against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Fredonia celebrates the victory over Southwestern for the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Sam Fischer shoots against Frontier during second half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Amari DeBerry shoots against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwestern guard Erin Radack shoots free throws in the closing seconds against Fredonia during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Park coach Gary Janas against Frontier during second half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Hannah Dolan drives to the basket against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Officals discuss a call during the Southwestern and Fredonia game during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Sam Fischer shoots against Frontier during second half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Amari DeBerry shoots against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwesternu2019s Gianna Hoose reaches for a rebound against Fredonia during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Danielle Hore shoots against Frontier during second half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville South coach Kristen Dolan questions a non foul call against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Fredoniau2019s Katie Price shoots against Southwestern during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Sam Fischer and Frontieru2019s Kennedy Izzo battle for a rebound during second half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Hannah Dolan drives to the basket against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Fredonia guard Kazlin Beers passes against Southwestern during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Danielle Hore steals the ball from Frontieru2019s Claire Kruszka during second half action of the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville Southu2019s Hannah Dolan shoots against Amherst during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwesternu2019s Erin Radack and Fredonia Au2019Cetta Farriat battle for a loose ball during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Parku2019s Danielle Hore celebrates with the championship plaque after defeating Frontier for the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Amherstu2019s Grace VanBuren shoots against Williamsville South during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwesternu2019s Carissa Minarovich grabs a loose ball against Fredonia during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Park celebrates after defeating Frontier for the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Williamsville South captains Naomi DeBerry and Lauren Lassiter after defeating Amherst during for the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Southwesternu2019s Erin Radack has her shot blocked by Fredoniau2019s Bre Rosen during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Orchard Park coach Gary Janas and Danielle Hore along with Sam Fischer celebrate after defeating Frontier during for the Section VI, Class AA championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Fredoniau2019s Katie Price celebrates the victory over Southwestern for the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
