FUZAK, Marilyn J. (Miller)

March 3, 2018 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of late Victor T. Fuzak; devoted mother of Mark (Nancy), Paul (Leslie), and late Joan Fuzak; cherished grandmother of Elita, Zakery, and Victoria; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, on Sunday from 1 - 5 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fuzak Family Fund c/o Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Online donations and condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com