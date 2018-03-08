Former Bills WR Marquise Goodwin signs extension with 49ers

Former Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin agreed to a three-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the 49ers, but multiple outlets reported that the contract is worth $20.3 million and includes $10 million guaranteed.

"From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er," general manager John Lynch said. "He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year.

"Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better."

Goodwin recorded career highs in catches (56) and receiving yards (962) to go with two touchdowns last season. He posted two of his three 100-yard games after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was inserted as the team's starter.

The 27-year-old Goodwin was named the winner of the Len Eshmont Award, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies inspirational and courageous play. In addition, he also won the Ed Block Courage Award.

Goodwin notably played through personal anguish last season, as his son died from pregnancy complications. Hours later, Goodwin caught a touchdown pass against the New York Giants and broke down in the end zone with his teammates by his side.

Five weeks later, his father died before a game against the Tennessee Titans. Goodwin reeled in 10 receptions for 114 yards in that contest.

Goodwin has recorded 105 receptions for 1,702 yards and eight touchdowns in 55 career games with the Buffalo Bills and 49ers.

He was also a member of the 2012 United States Olympic team and a two-time NCAA long jump champion during his career at the University of Texas.