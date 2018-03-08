Former Bills offensive lineman Kraig Urbik announces retirement

Former Bills offensive lineman Kraig Urbik, who started 57 games in six seasons with the team, has retired from the NFL, he announced on Twitter.

Urbik, who was with the Bills from 2010 to 2015, played the 2016 season with the Miami Dolphins and then was released on an injury settlement before the 2017 season because of a knee injury.

"Unfortunately, it became clear that while rehabbing from my latest knee injury, I wasn't coming back with a full recovery," he wrote on Twitter.

Urbik, 32, was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2009 out of Wisconsin. He was inactive for most of his rookie season before being waived. He signed with the Bills shortly before the 2010 season. He started 13 games in 2011, 13 in 2012 and then started all 16 games in 2013. He signed a four-year contract extension before the 2012 season.

He signed with the Dolphins before the 2016 season and made six starts.

Urbik primarily played right guard during his career, including 84 games with the Bills, but also played some center and left guard.

Former Bills teammates Scott Chandler and CJ Spiller took to Twitter to congratulate him on his career.

Great career bro! Proud to have been your teammate. — Scott Chandler (@scottchandler84) March 8, 2018