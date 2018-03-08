ERHARDT, Daniel A.

ERHARDT - Daniel A. Of Gainesville, age 77, died March 5, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Josephine, his daughters, and his grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, March 11, 2018 from 2-5 PM at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw where a service will be held immediately following the visitation at 5 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.robinsonandhackemer.com