Easter egg hunts planned in both City and Town of Tonawanda

The Town and the City of Tonawanda each will offer Easter egg hunts for its residents on March 24. Prize winners must be residents.

The City of Tonawanda Recreation Department will hold its hunt beginning at 10 a.m. with a special "kiddie hunt" for ages 4 and under in the caretaker's building in Veteran's Park. Hunts for ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 10 will be held in the park. Children are encouraged to wear boots. All participants will receive a chocolate treat.

The Town of Tonawanda will hold its free egg hunt for Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lincoln Arena, 1200 Parker Blvd. A special hunt for children with special needs and visual impairments will be offered in the DFK Pavilion. There also will be a magic show, concessions and balloon animals. Prizes for all and a top prize for three children in each age group are offered. Bring your own basket or bag.