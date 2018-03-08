Dunkirk woman pleads guilty following drug raid

A Dunkirk woman pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Minerva Maestre, 49, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison when she is sentenced before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Last April 28, officers from the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided Maestre's East Second Street residence, where they seized 60 grams of crack cocaine, 42 grams of cocaine, plastic baggies and $171,962 in cash, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, who is handling the case.

In addition to the Regional Drug Task Force and the DEA, the case also was investigated by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Dunkirk Police Department.