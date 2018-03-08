DENESHA, Sally J. (Kulik)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 4, 2018; beloved wife of Joseph W. Denesha; sister of William (Carolyn) Kulik, Norbert (Christine) Kulik and the late Ronald; also survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive friends Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. in St. George's Church, West Falls, NY. Friends invited. Memorials made to Sadies Animal Rescue, 9524 South Hill Rd., Boston, NY 14025. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com