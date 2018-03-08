DeGOLYER, Calvin S., Jr.

DeGOLYER - Calvin S., Jr. Of Castile, March 1, 2018; died peacefully at home at age 95. Beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Predeceased by wife Edith "Bunny". Survived by children, Christine DeGolyer, Ruth Lee (Edward) Hackett, Scott DeGolyer, and Todd DeGolyer; grandchildren Daniel Hackett, Ellen Hackett (Joseph) Esposito, Hannahlee DeGolyer (Benjamin) Drouhard, Elissa DeGolyer, Calvin DeGolyer, great-grandchildren Magdalena and Endora Esposito; and numerous nephews and nieces. Cal graduated from Cornell University, served in the navy on LST708 in the Pacific during World War II, and was part owner of Table Rock Farm. Cal's family will receive friends on Friday, March 16th from 1-5 PM at Cal's home in Castile. A Memorial Service will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, March 17th, at Old Paths Chapel, 181 South Main St. in Perry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Letchworth. "There are many plans in a man's heart; nevertheless the counsel of the Lord, that shall stand." Proverbs 19:21.