In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss what the signing of RB Chris Ivory means for the rest of the offseason.

Rundown

o:00 Bills already making moves in free agency

3:30 Bills do not have to draft CB and RB

7:40 Rams/Giants trade and what it could mean in draft

10:00 Two-minute drill – Rosen getting mixed reviews